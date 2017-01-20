Aziz, Malaysian FM discuss important issues of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz held a bilateral meeting with Anifah Aman, Foreign Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar, said a press release of foreign office issued here Friday.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed important issues of bilateral interest as well as reviewed bilateral cooperation.

The two sides agreed to have exchange of high level visits at convenient dates. They agreed to explore ways to deepen cooperation in the fields of trade, investments and export of skilled work force from Pakistan.