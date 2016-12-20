Aziz grieved at assassination of Russian envoy to Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Tuesday expressed deep shock and sadness at the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Alexey Karlov, in Ankara on Monday and strongly denounced this abominable terrorist act.

In a letter addressed to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Adviser also conveyed sympathies to the family of the deceased Ambassador and solidarity with the people of the Russian Federation, a press release of foreign ministry issued here said.

The Adviser reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations, and support to the international community in the fight to eradicate this menace.