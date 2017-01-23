Aziz, EU Special Representative exchange views on security situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Franz Michael Mellbin, EU Special Representative on Afghanistan Monday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and both sides exchanged views on peace and security situation in Afghanistan.

The Adviser briefed Mellbin on Pakistan’s recent achievements in counter-terrorism and economic growth. He said that Pakistan looked forward to meaningful engagement with Afghanistan to address the challenge of terrorism.

The EU-SRAP expressed confidence that the international community would stand by its commitment made during the Brussels Conference for continued assistance towards Afghan peace, reconstruction and development.

Both sides agreed on the need for sustained efforts towards Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.