Azhar suspended, fined

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The International Cricket Council

(ICC) on Friday suspended and fined Pakistan’s ODI Skipper Azhar Ali

for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI in Adelaide.

Azhar has been suspended for one match and fined 40 per cent

of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 per cent of

their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth

ODI in Adelaide on Thursday which Australia won by 57 runs to win

the series 4-1, said an ICC press release issued here.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees

imposed the suspension on Azhar after Pakistan was ruled to be two

overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into

consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 and Appendix 2 of the ICC

Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which

deals with minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent

of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the

allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As Azhar had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate

offence during an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 31 January

2016, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence

within a 12-month period which leads to a suspension.

The suspension means Azhar will miss his side’s next ODI,

which is currently scheduled to be against the West Indies in April

2017.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Simon Fry and

Chettithody Shamshuddin, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth

official Sam Nogajski.