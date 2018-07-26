Azhar Qayyum Nehra of PTI wins NA-84 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Azhar Qayum Nehra from National Assembly constituency NA-84 Gujranwala-VI has won election by securing 119,612 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz stood second by securing 39,720 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Muhibb uddeen with 16,756 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.36%.