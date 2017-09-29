Azhar disappointed over getting only four wkts on first day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood expressed disappointment over getting only four wickets on the first day of the Test against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to a private news channel, he said the

Pakistani bowlers did not take advantage of the new ball in the beginning of the game or towards the end of the first day.

“Pakistan should have gotten six wickets, then I would have

been very pleased with the performance of our bowlers,” the former all-rounder gave his analysis on the first day.

Azhar expressed that the pace bowlers have the potential to

send the Sri Lankan team back quickly on the 2nd day of the Test.

Responding to a question about choosing three pace bowlers and only one spinner in XI, he defended that Pakistan has followed the same combination of the team that played against West Indies in the Caribbean tour earlier.

“The current pacers have the ability to move the ball and

reverse swing,” he said but expressed his dejection that the grass on the pitch didn’t help his bowlers to move the ball around.

Commenting on debutant Haris Sohail, the bowling coach showed his satisfaction on the inclusion of the young batsman.

He said Haris has already played international Twenty20s and

One Days for Pakistan so I hope he will avail this opportunity and would succeed as a Test batsman.