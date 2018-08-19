Azeri PM greets Imran Khan; hopes to expand bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has congratulated Imran Khan on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Novruz Mammadov, in a translated message issued by the Azeri Embassy here Sunday, said Azerbaijan and Pakistan were linked with strategic partnership and close relations which originated from the will of their friendly and brotherly peoples.

He said he was sure that the bilateral cooperation based on mutual confidence, trust and support, would further improve and expand by the joint efforts in the years ahead, congenial to the interests of the two states and peoples.

The Azeri prime minister also extended greetings to the prime minister and Pakistani Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha what he said epitomized the high moral values.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov wished Imran Khan success in the future endeavours for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.