Azerbaijan, Pakistan to share prosperous future as well: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday said Azerbaijan and Pakistan share common religion, social and cultural values and hoped that they would be sharing the prosperous future as well.

Speaking on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan and 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Pakistan diplomatic relations here he said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan during the short span of time, transformed the bilateral relations into durable partnership. We are now more engaged partners, he added.

He also congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on republic Day on behalf of the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.

The Ambassador Ali Alizada before cake cutting ceremony said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries by extending cooperation in various fields and helping each other to share a prosperous future.

He said that Pakistan was one of the first countries in the world to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence and the bilateral relations over this short period were cemented through several cooperation agreements.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, gas and electricity besides introducing road and air connectivity.

Referring to different visits of government functionaries and experts from different fields to each others’ countries, he said besides oil and gas fields, the two countries were also have strong Defense ties and cooperation in Defense production.

He expressed his desire to focus on people to people contact which he added would take the bilateral relations between the two countries to the new heights. He also explained that the visa procedures for his country have been simplified to enable the Pakistani people to visit Azerbaijan.

The Republic Day function was attended by a large number of diplomats from various countries, members of national assembly and Senate besides officials and businessmen.