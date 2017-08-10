Azeem Iqbal introduces new techniques of art on Azadi Train floats

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal

introduced new techniques of art by using leather, wood, handmade paper, stones and

copper while preparing cultural floats of Pakistan Railways special Azadi Train.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that now a days people like innovations in

art, adding that he is making efforts to introduce new ideas and innovative artwork.

He also said that Azadi Train 2016 cultural floats was also his creative art work which

was liked by people across the country.

He said that Azadi Train 2017 cultural floats are very beautiful in comparison to

previous year, adding that new models of historical buildings and Indus civilization

heritage added to the floats.

He expressed the hope that people across the country would like this

beautiful Azadi train cultural floats.

He said that cultural floats carrying models of Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila,

Bab-e-Khyber, Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and his Ziarat residency, traditional houses,

rivers, boats, Indus Civilization, Shangrela Hotel, New Islamabad Airport, mountains and

deserts,

all of which depict the culture of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, Azad

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The `Azadi Train’ will begin its journey on August 12 and will travel

from Islamabad to Karachi via Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta. The Azadi Train has

included on six cultural floats and five galleries.