ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad
Rafiq on Monday said that Azadi Train will be inaugurated on
August 12 marking the celebrations for the 70th Birth Anniversary
of Pakistan.
The minister, in a statement, the Azadi Train would start its
country-wide journey from Margalla Railway Station, Islamabad.
He said the train would consist of compartments highlighting
cultural diversity of different regions of the country.
“Azadi Train is being decorated at Carriage Factory where more
than 100 laborers are working to finalize models of different cultural
heritages,” he said.
The minister said the Azadi Train would stay at every station to
provide an opportunity to the people of area to see beautiful cultural
and historical models.
Azadi Train to start journey on Aug 12
ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad