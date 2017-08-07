Azadi Train to start journey on Aug 12

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad

Rafiq on Monday said that Azadi Train will be inaugurated on

August 12 marking the celebrations for the 70th Birth Anniversary

of Pakistan.

The minister, in a statement, the Azadi Train would start its

country-wide journey from Margalla Railway Station, Islamabad.

He said the train would consist of compartments highlighting

cultural diversity of different regions of the country.

“Azadi Train is being decorated at Carriage Factory where more

than 100 laborers are working to finalize models of different cultural

heritages,” he said.

The minister said the Azadi Train would stay at every station to

provide an opportunity to the people of area to see beautiful cultural

and historical models.