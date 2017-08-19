Azadi Train to depart for Khanpur on Sunday

MULTAN Aug 19 (APP): The Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train

will depart for Khanpur on Sunday morning after two-day stay at Multan

Cantt Railway Station.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train told APP that train would also

take short stay at various Railway stations including Shujaabad,

Bahwalpur, Samasata, Mubarik Pur, Dera Nawab Sahib and Liaqat Pur

railway stations, adding that later Azadi Train would reach Khanpur.

He said that after night, the train resume its journey to

other cities.

Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Margalla

Railway Station.

The train has already completed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tour and

after Punjab province, the train will reach Sindh and Balochistan

provinces to entertain and educate the people about the history and

beautiful culture of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan

and Azad Jammu Kashmir.