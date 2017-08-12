Azadi Train gets warm welcome in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP): A large number of people warmly
welcomed the Azadi Train here at the Peshawar Cantt Railway Station
on Saturday evening.
The train sarted its country-wide journey earlier in the day
from Margalla Station, Islamabad, where it was inaugurated by
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb.
The Cantt Station Peshawar was decorated in a befitting
manner to welcome the Azadi Train, with artists performing regional
dances of all the provinces.
A big firework was let off as the Azadi Train arrived at the
station with the people chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.
DS Peshawar Railway Station Hanif Gul was also present on the
occasion.
The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of
all the four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and
Gilgit-Baltistan.
Social actvist Reham Khan, who was also present at the
station, appreciated the Ministry of Railways and other
organizations for arranging such a beautiful cultural train in
connection with Independence Day.
She said the train was a symbol of unity, which reminded one
of the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for the independence
of the beloved country.
According to the Incharge Azadi Train, the train would cover
about 4,000 kilometers long journey in 15 days which would be
culminated at Karachi.
He said the train would stop at all the big stations for
two to three hours where musical programmes and cultural dances by
the artists would be organized by Pakistan National Council of
the Arts (PNCA) for entertaining the public participating in
Independence Day celebrations.
The main objectives for running the Azadi Train, he said,
were to highlight the aspects of Freedom Movement, sacrifices of
Armed Forces for the defence of the country, besides culture
and heritage of all the regions.
Later, the PNCA artists also performed at the station and
entertained the audience.
The train will resume its journey after a night stay at the
Cantt Railway Station.
Azadi Train gets warm welcome in Peshawar
PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP): A large number of people warmly