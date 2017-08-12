Azadi Train gets warm welcome in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Aug 12 (APP): A large number of people warmly

welcomed the Azadi Train here at the Peshawar Cantt Railway Station

on Saturday evening.

The train sarted its country-wide journey earlier in the day

from Margalla Station, Islamabad, where it was inaugurated by

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Cantt Station Peshawar was decorated in a befitting

manner to welcome the Azadi Train, with artists performing regional

dances of all the provinces.

A big firework was let off as the Azadi Train arrived at the

station with the people chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

DS Peshawar Railway Station Hanif Gul was also present on the

occasion.

The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of

all the four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan.

Social actvist Reham Khan, who was also present at the

station, appreciated the Ministry of Railways and other

organizations for arranging such a beautiful cultural train in

connection with Independence Day.

She said the train was a symbol of unity, which reminded one

of the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for the independence

of the beloved country.

According to the Incharge Azadi Train, the train would cover

about 4,000 kilometers long journey in 15 days which would be

culminated at Karachi.

He said the train would stop at all the big stations for

two to three hours where musical programmes and cultural dances by

the artists would be organized by Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA) for entertaining the public participating in

Independence Day celebrations.

The main objectives for running the Azadi Train, he said,

were to highlight the aspects of Freedom Movement, sacrifices of

Armed Forces for the defence of the country, besides culture

and heritage of all the regions.

Later, the PNCA artists also performed at the station and

entertained the audience.

The train will resume its journey after a night stay at the

Cantt Railway Station.