Azadi Train gets warm welcome in Dadu, Larkana

LARKANA Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train
entertained thousands of people at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Rahdan and
Larkana railway stations.
A large number of people were present at all the railway
stations to warmly welcome Azadi Train and get an glimpse of
beautifully decorated train carrying history and culture all
together.
A large number of students and families also witnessed at
railway stations taking selfies with cultural floats.
The visitors also carrying national flags and banners
welcoming Azadi train.
Local people highly appreciated the government decision to
extend the train tour to Dadu and Larkana.
During short stays at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Radhan and
Larkana, Azadi Train attracted a large number of people specially
students and families. The visitors took keen interest in the
cultural floats and galleries of Azadi Train.
Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Islamabad
Margalla railway station and successfully completed countrywide tour
from Khyber to Karachi.
Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told APP that the
train earned unprecedented applause and appreciation from all
segment of society and decided to extend the tour to also entertain
people Dadu, Larkana, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and others stations.
He said that the enthusiasm and spirit of general public was
tremendous and attracted attention of all cities and towns across
the country.
Azadi train late night arrived in Jacobabad and early morning
resumed its journey to new cities including Kashmor, Dera Ghazi Khan
and Kot Addu.
