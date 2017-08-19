Azadi Train galleries, cultural floats attract people

MULTAN Aug 19 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train

historical galleries and beautifully decorated cultural floats is

attracting a large number of people here at Cantt Railway Station.

Azadi Train arrived late evening on Friday for two-day stay

to entertain the people of the city. The people is showing great

excitement and took selfies with beautiful cultural floats of the

train.

Azadi train during its two-day stay in Multan would engage the

local people in various programmes including musical show, cultural

dances and puppet show.

The visitors said that the art work done on the floats of

Azadi Train is captivating and giving a complete picture of cultural

beauties of all the provinces.

A large number of people are seen busy in taking pictures with

beautiful replicas of country famous and historical buildings and

place like Mazar-i-Quaid, Faisal Mosque, CPEC modal, Bab-e-Khyber

and Shahi Qila.

Students of various schools also visited the Azadi Train here

at Railway Station.

Maheen Bibi, a school teacher said that it is really great day

for the students to get knowledge about the culture and history of

the country. She said highly appreciated the idea of Azadi Train,

saying that it is very important for students to aware of its

culture and history. She said that all the students enjoyed to come

here.

Officer Incharge Azadi said Azadi train will depart for other

cities including Shujaabad, Bahwalpur, Samasata, Mubarik Pur, Dera

Nawab Sahib, Liaqat Pur and night stay will be in Khanpur. He said

that huge rush of people and their enthusiasm to welcome the Azadi

train at every station reflect their love for the country.