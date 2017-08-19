Azadi Train galleries, cultural floats attract people

MULTAN Aug 19 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train
historical galleries and beautifully decorated cultural floats is
attracting a large number of people here at Cantt Railway Station.
Azadi Train arrived late evening on Friday for two-day stay
to entertain the people of the city. The people is showing great
excitement and took selfies with beautiful cultural floats of the
train.
Azadi train during its two-day stay in Multan would engage the
local people in various programmes including musical show, cultural
dances and puppet show.
The visitors said that the art work done on the floats of
Azadi Train is captivating and giving a complete picture of cultural
beauties of all the provinces.
A large number of people are seen busy in taking pictures with
beautiful replicas of country famous and historical buildings and
place like Mazar-i-Quaid, Faisal Mosque, CPEC modal, Bab-e-Khyber
and Shahi Qila.
Students of various schools also visited the Azadi Train here
at Railway Station.
Maheen Bibi, a school teacher said that it is really great day
for the students to get knowledge about the culture and history of
the country. She said highly appreciated the idea of Azadi Train,
saying that it is very important for students to aware of its
culture and history. She said that all the students enjoyed to come
here.
Officer Incharge Azadi said Azadi train will depart for other
cities including Shujaabad, Bahwalpur, Samasata, Mubarik Pur, Dera
Nawab Sahib, Liaqat Pur and night stay will be in Khanpur. He said
that huge rush of people and their enthusiasm to welcome the Azadi
train at every station reflect their love for the country.
