Azadi Train entertains people of Hyderabad, Kotri

HYDERABAD Aug 27 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train
entertained the people of Hyderabad here at Railway Station during
one-night stay.
Azadi train arrived here in the city late night, a huge
number of people were present at Railway Station for the reception
of beautifully decorated Azadi Train.
With arrival of train, Pakistan National Council of the Arts
artists troupe arranged a musical show to entertain the people of
the city.
Artists performed in the musical show were include Ejaz
Hussain, Liaqat Ali Baloch, Raja Imran, Krishan Lal Bheel, Mithu
Jee, Jalil Shabnum and Junior Alan Faqeer representing all four
provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.
The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of
Azadi Train. A large number of students and families also present on
the occasion.
Azadi Train, early morning on Sunday also opened the galleries
to entertain the visitors of Azadi Train. A large number of students
of various educational institutions also visted galleries and
cultural floats.
Later, Azadi Train departed for Kotri and during short stay at
Kotri Railway Station entertained a large number of people present
at Railway station for reception of Azadi Train.
Azadi Train resumed its journey to its last destination
Karachi and today late evening will reach Karachi for two night stay
to entertain the people of Karachi.
The business community of Hyderabad also welcomed Azadi Train
and appreciated the government for plying special Azadi Train.
The railway station was beautifully decorated with National flags
and banners of welcome for Azadi train.
Azadi Train started its countrywide journey on August 12 from
Islamabad Margalla Railway Station and will culminate at Karachi
Railway Station on August 29.
