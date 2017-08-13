Azadi Train departs from Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on

Sunday departed for other destinations after a night stay at cant

Railways Station.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser see off the

train from Peshawar. DS Peshawar Railway Station Hanif Gul and

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain was also present on

the occasion.

Talking to media, Asad Qaiser lauded Pakistan Railways for

preparing such a beautiful train to educate the youth about the

history and culture of the country. He said that Azadi Train was

beautiful architected which would attract a large numbers of people

across the country. He said that Azadi train would travel across the

country.

Earlier, Azadi Train galleries and cultural floats attracted

a large number of people here at Peshawar cant Railway Station.

According to Officer Incharge Azadi Train thousands of people

visited Azadi Train Galleries and cultural floats in Peshawar. He

said that people love to know the history and culture of beautiful

country.

The artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) of

all four provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

also presented National songs at Peshawar Railway Station and get

big applause from the audience.