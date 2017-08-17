Azadi train departs for Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Azadi Special train left the city railway

station here Thursday morning for its next destinations after entertaining the people for two days.

Senior officials of Pakistan Railways and general public saw off

the special train.

According to revised schedule, Azadi Train would take short stay at

Walton, Raiwind, Kot Radha Kishan, Pattoki, Renala khurd and Okara railway stations. Later, it will reach Sahiwal where it would stay for one night.

The train started its journey on Aug 12 from Margalla Islamabad

Railway Station and reached at Lahore on Aug 15 via Peshawar, Nowshera, Attock, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat and Gujranwala railway stations.

A large number of people visited the train during its two-day stay

here and appreciated the art-work, floats and cultural colours of different parts of the country.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts’ artists also arranged a musical

programme and puppet show which was highly liked by the visitors.