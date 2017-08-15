Azadi Train receives warm welcome at Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Railways’ Special Azadi

Train on Tuesday received warm reception at Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat

and Gujaranwala Railway Stations.

A large number of people welcomed Azadi Train at every railway

station. The visitors highly appreciated the federal government for

arranging special Azadi Train in connection with 70th Independence

Day.

MPA Taufeeq Ahmed Butt also visited the Azadi Train at

Gujranwala Railway Station.

Talking to media, he lauded Pakistan Railways for arranging such a

beautiful cultural and historical train.

He said the credit goes to present federal government for

plying this beautiful train, adding people of all four provinces would get an opportunity to know history and culture of the country.

Azadi Train’s cultural floats and galleries attracted a large

number of people at every Railway Station. Officer Incharge Azadi

Train Iftikhar Hussain told APP that Azadi Train would continue its

journey to other stations and today late night the train would reach

Lahore for two-night stay.

He expressed hope that millions of people would visit

the beautifully decorated cultural and historical train. He appreciated

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) artists representing

all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu

Kashmir.

Floats of Quaid Residency and Mazar-i-Quaid attracted a large

number of people at every stations.

All the railway stations were well decorated to welcome Azadi

Train. On the arrival of the train, people chanted slogans Pakistan

Zindabad. Azadi Train departed for Lahore for two-night stay to

entertain the visitors.

Pakistan Railways’ Special Azadi Train departed here Tuesday

morning. The train during its 15-day journey will pass through

major cities of all the four provinces.

The train has been specially arranged by Pakistan Railways and

other organizations to pay homage to the sacrifices of national heroes

and forefathers, who played key role in the creation of Pakistan.

The Azadi Train, which started its journey on August 12,

has already completed its tour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.