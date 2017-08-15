Azadi Train receives warm welcome at Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Railways’ Special Azadi
Train on Tuesday received warm reception at Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat
and Gujaranwala Railway Stations.
A large number of people welcomed Azadi Train at every railway
station. The visitors highly appreciated the federal government for
arranging special Azadi Train in connection with 70th Independence
Day.
MPA Taufeeq Ahmed Butt also visited the Azadi Train at
Gujranwala Railway Station.
Talking to media, he lauded Pakistan Railways for arranging such a
beautiful cultural and historical train.
He said the credit goes to present federal government for
plying this beautiful train, adding people of all four provinces would get an opportunity to know history and culture of the country.
Azadi Train’s cultural floats and galleries attracted a large
number of people at every Railway Station. Officer Incharge Azadi
Train Iftikhar Hussain told APP that Azadi Train would continue its
journey to other stations and today late night the train would reach
Lahore for two-night stay.
He expressed hope that millions of people would visit
the beautifully decorated cultural and historical train. He appreciated
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) artists representing
all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu
Kashmir.
Floats of Quaid Residency and Mazar-i-Quaid attracted a large
number of people at every stations.
All the railway stations were well decorated to welcome Azadi
Train. On the arrival of the train, people chanted slogans Pakistan
Zindabad. Azadi Train departed for Lahore for two-night stay to
entertain the visitors.
Pakistan Railways’ Special Azadi Train departed here Tuesday
morning. The train during its 15-day journey will pass through
major cities of all the four provinces.
The train has been specially arranged by Pakistan Railways and
other organizations to pay homage to the sacrifices of national heroes
and forefathers, who played key role in the creation of Pakistan.
The Azadi Train, which started its journey on August 12,
has already completed its tour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Azadi Train receives warm welcome at Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Railways’ Special Azadi