Azadi Train completes tour of Sindh province

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi
Train on Wednesday successfully completed its tour of Sindh province
after entertaining people at Kashmor Colony Railway Station.
People carrying National flags and banners chanted slogans
“Pakistan Zindabad” on the arrival of the train.
The visitors highly appreciated the federal government for
plying special Azadi Train to educate and entertain people across
the country.
Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told APP that
Azadi Train countrywide journey would culminate on Thursday after
visiting various railway stations including Leah, Bhakkar, Kundian,
Mianwali, Daud Khel, Jand and later it will reach Rawalpindi.
Azadi Train consists of 18 bogies, six of which have been
decorated with artwork inspired by the heritage and culture of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan including Gilgit
Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Pakistan National Council of the Arts’s (PNCA) 36-member
cultural troupe is also travelling with Azadi Train to entertain the
visitors during stay at various Railway Stations.
