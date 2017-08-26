Azadi Train attracts thousands of people in Sindh

KHAIRPUR Aug 26 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train on
Saturday warmly received at various Railway Stations of Sindh province including Rohri, Khairpur, Mehrabpur, Padidan and Nawabshah.
Thousands of people were present at every railway station to
welcome Azadi Train with National spirit. The railways station was
beautifully decorated with National flags and sound system was
playing National songs to entertain the people.
The visitors took keen interest in the display of galleries
and cultural floats. Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb
told APP that Azadi train would reach Hyderabad late evening for one
night stay.
He said that people across the country loved its culture and
history. A large number students and families also visited Azadi
Train galleries. The visitors lauded federal government for plying
special Azadi Train to educate people about culture and history of the country.
Folk artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)
also entertained the visitors and got big applause.
Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Margalla
Railway Station Islamabad. Its countrywide tour will
culminate at Karachi Railway Station on August 28.
