Azadi Train arrives in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Special Azadi Train arrived
here late Sunday evening at Rawalpindi Railway Station for
two-night stay.
Large number of people were present at Railway Station
for the reception of Azadi Train. Later, the galleries also
were opened for public.
Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain told
APP that Azadi Train will resume its journey on August 15
for Lahore.
He expressed the hope that people especially students
will visit Azadi Train in Rawalpindi.
He said galleries would be open for general public
and cultural floats will entertain the visitors.
