Azadi Train arrives in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Special Azadi Train arrived

here late Sunday evening at Rawalpindi Railway Station for

two-night stay.

Large number of people were present at Railway Station

for the reception of Azadi Train. Later, the galleries also

were opened for public.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain told

APP that Azadi Train will resume its journey on August 15

for Lahore.

He expressed the hope that people especially students

will visit Azadi Train in Rawalpindi.

He said galleries would be open for general public

and cultural floats will entertain the visitors.