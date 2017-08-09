Azadi Cup KP Falak Sher Junior Squash from Aug 11

PESHAWAR, Aug 9 (APP): To celebrate the 70th Independence Day, the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azadi Cup Falak Sher Junior Squash Tournament for both boys and girls under the aegis of KP Squash Association will be starting from August 11, 2017 here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by former World Champion and President KP Squash

Association Qamar Zaman while talking to APP here on Wendesday. He said, Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan will grace the occasion.

He said in the Boys players would compete in Under-9, Under-11, Under-13

and Under-15 categories while Girls would compete in Under-15 category. The finals and prize distribution ceremony will be organized on Aug 14, 2017.

He said the Azadi Cup is named after 14-year-old late squash player

Falak Sher who was died recently due to cancer. It is a tribute to late Falak Sher, a very promising player represented KP in various tournaments at Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 levels.