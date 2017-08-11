Azadi Cup KP Falak Sher Junior Squash begins

PESHAWAR, Aug 11 (APP): To celebrate the 70th Independence Day, the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azadi Cup Falak Sher Junior Squash Tournament for both boys and

girls under the aegis of KP Squash Association got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan

Squash Complex on Friday.

PAF leading qualified coach Gulab Sher, father of Falak Sher, formally

inaugurated the Azadi Cup KP Falak Sher Memorial Junior Age Group Squash

Championship.

Former World Champion and President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman,

officials of the PAF Sports Board Control Committee, coaches Maqsood Hanif, Asghar

Khan, Kamran Khan, Riaz Khan chief referee Munawar Zaman, players, officials and large

number of spectators from the near Nawa Khali were also present and paid rich tribute to

late Falak Sher, a 14-year-old squash player, died due to blood cancer.

In the Boys players would compete in Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and

Under-15 categories while Girls would compete in Under-15 category. The finals and

prize distribution ceremony will be organized on Aug 14, 2017.

Qamar Zaman on this occasion said that the Azadi Cup is named after 14-year-old late

squash player Falak Sher who was died recently due to cancer.

It is a tribute to late Falak Sher, a very promising player represented

KP in various tournaments at Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 levels.

He also announced that from next year the Falak Sher Memorial Junior Age

Group Squash Championship will be organized on National level.

Earlier, in the opening match of the Championship Muhammad Talha beat

Zikria Sher in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9. In the Girls category

Laiba Ijaz beat Iqra by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-4 and 11-5.