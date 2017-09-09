Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister calls on Khawaja Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja

Farooq Haider Khan called on Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique here on Saturday.

In a meeting held at the Railways Headquarters, political

situation of the country, connecting Azad Kashmir with rail

network, and Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the

occupied Kashmir came under discussion.

Saad Rafique said, “Parliament is the mother of all

institutions and it should be given due respect.”

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif had directed for a plan to connect Muzaffarabad with

rail network, in the light of which, the railways had

completed a comprehensive study and its report had been

presented to the federal government.

The minister said with the help of rail network the

connection between Pakistan and Kashmir could be further

strengthened and added that the PML-N government would not

disappoint Kashmiris in this regard.

On this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider said Kashmiris’ love

for Pakistan could not be ended. He added connecting Azad Kashmir

with rail network was a demand of the people of Kashmir

and it was also the need of the hour.

He said railways had worked hard to improve

itself and other departments should also follow this pattern

for better working.

During the meeting, both the leaders condemned atrocities

being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir.