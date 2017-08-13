Azaadi Train with 6 floats, 5 galleries sets to reach its destination on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The Jashan-e-Azaadi (Independence Day

celebrations) train will complete its journey by reaching its destination Karachi at 06:00

p.m on 25th August.

According to a private TV channel, the azadi train had already

embarked on its journey towards different cities of the country symbolising the national

culture.

The Azadi train will travel through Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan,

Sukkhur and Hyderabad.

All provinces of Pakistan are given representation in the Azaadi Train

A coach is namsake of Pakistan Army and is called `Hum Sab Ka

Pakistan.’

The coach highlights the sacrifices and symbolises self sufficiency in

defense as well as successful restoration of Internally displaced Persons (IDP).

The brutality of Indian army in Indian occupied Kashmir is also

depicted through images.