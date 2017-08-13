Azaadi Train with 6 floats, 5 galleries sets to reach its destination on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The Jashan-e-Azaadi (Independence Day
celebrations) train will complete its journey by reaching its destination Karachi at 06:00
p.m on 25th August.
According to a private TV channel, the azadi train had already
embarked on its journey towards different cities of the country symbolising the national
culture.
The Azadi train will travel through Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan,
Sukkhur and Hyderabad.
All provinces of Pakistan are given representation in the Azaadi Train
A coach is namsake of Pakistan Army and is called `Hum Sab Ka
Pakistan.’
The coach highlights the sacrifices and symbolises self sufficiency in
defense as well as successful restoration of Internally displaced Persons (IDP).
The brutality of Indian army in Indian occupied Kashmir is also
depicted through images.
