Ayeshaa Gulalai quits PTI, levels allegations against Imran, Khattak

PESHAWAR, Aug 1 (APP): PTI’s Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai Wazir Tuesday quit the party after levelling serious allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other party leaders.

Gulalai in a Tweet that became viral on social media said: “Due to

immoral character of Imran Khan & the gang around him, calling PTI

workers “worthless” & “Chotay Workers” & rampant corruption by Imran Khan’s agent Pervez Khattak in KPK, MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir has left PTI. She will hold an urgent Press Conference tomorrow.”

Gulalai, however, stated that she would not quit as MNA.

Meanwhile talking to a private news channel, she raised questions

over Imran Khan’s moral character. “The honour of mothers and sisters

is not safe in the PTI” and that was the reason of her leaving the

party, she said.

Gulalai said she belonged to a Pakhtun family and honour was the

most important thing for her. “A respectable female worker cannot

remain in the party. Imran Khan is a fake and characterless Pathan,”

she alleged.

Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, she said, should be applied

to such morally corrupt persons.

Answering a question, she said she was not joining the Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz.

Meanwhile, KP government spokesman Shah Farman, in a statement,

said that Gulalai was given due respect in the PTI. She was elected MNA on a reserved seat for women in the last election and now she wanted a guarantee to contest next general election from NA-1 Peshawar. She had also insisted to address the the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, he claimed.