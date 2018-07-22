Ayaz urges voters to elect PML-N candidates on July 25

LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz NA-129 candidate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday urged voters to elect Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates again on July 25 to make the country developed and prosperous.

Addressing a corner meeting in connection with his election campaign, he said that previous PML-N government worked for betterment of the country and put it on the road

to progress. He said the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa badly failed in serving people. “The PTI leadership have no vision and no programme. How it can run the country,” he questioned.