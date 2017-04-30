Ayaz seeks close cooperation from Kabul over tackling terrorism

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday urged Afghanistan to avoid blame game and work closely to a mutually beneficial future.

Talking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a meeting, the speaker said Pakistan believed in harnessing good relations with all neighbours on equal footing, according to a press release issued here.

He said the Pakistani parliamentary delegation was visiting Afghanistan to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq accompanied by a 15-member delegation is currently on an official visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of the Afghan President.

The parliamentary delegation comprises Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, federal ministers Gen ® Abdul Qadir Baloch, Mir Hasil Bazinjo and Akram Khan Durrani, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Parliamentary leaders Syed Naveed Qamar of of PPP, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of ANP, Shafqat Mehmood of PTI, Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-i-Islami, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party and G.G. Jamal of FATA, besides senior NA officials.

President Ashraf Ghani also shared the same views and called for a working mechanism to resolve all issues.

He also referred to a common challenge posed by terrorism and stressed upon joint efforts to tackle it.

He acknowledged and thanked the contributions of Pakistan for their generous hospitality of the Afghan refugees.

The Speaker shared with the President his proposal of hosting a joint conference of the speakers of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and China with an aim to seek solutions of the regional problems.

In their remarks, each member of the Pakistani delegation referred to the centuries old ties of the people of the two countries and stressed on harnessing upon the innate goodwill for each other.