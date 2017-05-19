Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi felicitate newly elected office bearers of CPNE

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have felicitated the

newly elected officer bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors

(CPNE).

In their Separate Congratulatory messages to President, Zia

Shahid,Senior Vice President, Shaheen Qureshi, Secretary General Ejazul Haq, Vice Presidents Amir Mehmood (Sindh), Anwar Sajidi (Baluchistan) Tahir Farooq (KPK) Rehmat Ali Razi (Punjab), Mehtab Khan (Islamabad) and other

officer bearers the Speaker and Deputy said that their election was an

evidence of trust and confidence of the members of the Council reposed in

their leadership and capabilities.

They expressed the hope that during the tenure of newly elected

(CPNE) representatives, the relations between the media and Government

would become more cordial.

They said that good working relationship between the Government and

media is vital for stability of democratic system.

They prayed for their success during the tenure.