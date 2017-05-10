Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condole Sheikh Anser’s father death

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq, Speaker and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have
condoled the death of Sheikh Abdul Aziz, father of Sheikh Anser
Aziz, Mayor of Islamabad.
In their separate condolence messages to Sheikh Anser Aziz,
the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that they were shocked to learn
the sad news about the passing away of his father, said a press
release.
They expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad
demise and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in
eternal peace and grant courage to him and the other members of the
family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.
