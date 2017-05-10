Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condole Sheikh Anser’s father death

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq, Speaker and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have

condoled the death of Sheikh Abdul Aziz, father of Sheikh Anser

Aziz, Mayor of Islamabad.

In their separate condolence messages to Sheikh Anser Aziz,

the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that they were shocked to learn

the sad news about the passing away of his father, said a press

release.

They expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad

demise and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to him and the other members of the

family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.