Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Quetta’s blast

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq, and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday condemned the

bomb blast at Shudda Chowk, Quetta.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy

Speaker termed it an inhuman and shameful act of terrorism and

expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious

lives.

They said that the elements involved in such activities were

enemies of the country and humanity.

They were confident that the master minds of this heinous

crime would not be spared and to be brought to justice.

They prayed for early recovery of the injured.

They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of

martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families.