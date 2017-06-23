ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq, and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday condemned the
bomb blast at Shudda Chowk, Quetta.
In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy
Speaker termed it an inhuman and shameful act of terrorism and
expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious
lives.
They said that the elements involved in such activities were
enemies of the country and humanity.
They were confident that the master minds of this heinous
crime would not be spared and to be brought to justice.
They prayed for early recovery of the injured.
They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of
martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families.
Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Quetta’s blast
