ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday condemned the
bomb blasts at Parachinar and the incident of target killing in Karachi.
In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy
Speaker termed the incidents heinous acts of terrorism and
expressed their profound grief over the loss of precious
lives. They prayed for early recovery of the injured.
They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of
martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with their bereaved
families.
Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Parachinar blast
ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz