Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Parachinar blast

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday condemned the

bomb blasts at Parachinar and the incident of target killing in Karachi.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy

Speaker termed the incidents heinous acts of terrorism and

expressed their profound grief over the loss of precious

lives. They prayed for early recovery of the injured.

They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of

martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with their bereaved

families.