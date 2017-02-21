Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Charsadda blasts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi strongly

condemned the bomb blasts at lower courts in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy

Speaker termed it barbaric and shameful act of terrorists and

expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious

lives.

They said that the elements involved in such heinous

crimes were the enemies of the country and humanity and wanted

to disrupt the peace in the country.

They said that such gruesome and cowardice acts could not deter

the firm resolve of the nation and the government against terrorism.

They said that the culprits involved in the menace would not be spared.

They hailded the role of security forces against terrorists.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls

in eternal peace. They also prayed for early health recovery of the injured.

They expressed their sympathy with the bereaved families.