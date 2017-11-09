Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Chaman’s bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy

Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condemned the bomb blast near a police vehicle at

Chaman Housing Scheme Quetta and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom

of DIG Quetta Hamid Shakeel and other police personnel.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy

Speaker termed this blast a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism, said a

press release.

They said that the elements involved in such activities were

the enemies of humanity and the country.

They said that such cowardly acts could not deter

over firms resolve against terrorism.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the law enforcing agencies

to arrest the miscreants involved in these heinous acts and bring them to

justice.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of DIG Hamid

Shakeel and other martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved

families. They also prayed for early recovery of injured.