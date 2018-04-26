National 
Ayaz Sadiq invites members national assembly for group photo on April 27

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday invited all Members of the current National Assembly to participate in Farewell Group Photograph to be captured on Friday.
The Farewell Group Photograph will be taken after the budget speech on April 27, in front of the gate No.1, Parliament House, Islamabad, said a news release.
The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a circular to all Members of the National Assembly requesting them to ensure their presence on this memorable event.

