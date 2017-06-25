Ayaz Sadiq grieved over oil-tanker tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief over the oil-tanker

tragedy at Ahmedpur East Bahawalpur, in which a large number of

people had lost their lives and many others received injuries.

In his statement, Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the eternal peace of

the departed souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved

families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training

Baligh ur Rehman also expressed grief over loss of lives in the

oil-tanker tragedy.