Ayaz Sadiq calls for boosting Pakistan, Portugal ties through parliamenty, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq Friday said Pakistan attached immense importance to

Portugal and wanted to take existing warm bilateral relations to new heights through parliamentary and economic cooperation.

He was speaking to Charge ‘d Affaires of Portugal Joao

Paulo Marques Sabido Costa in Parliament House, according to a press release.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that parliamentarians of both the

countries could play an important role in bringing both the nations more closer.

He informed about the revival of Pak Portugal Friendship

Group in National Assembly and extended parliamentary support

in facilitating Portuguese business community, if required.

Joao Paulo Marques Sabido Costa, Charge d Affaires en

pied of the Portugal while thanking the Speaker and siid his country also attached immense importance to Pakistan and wanted to revitalize its bilateral relations.

He said that his country strongly desired to enhance its

parliamentary relations, apart from cooperation in other fields.

He also conveyed invitation of Portuguese Speaker to

Speaker National Assembly to visit Portugal and meet his

counterpart.