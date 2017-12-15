Ayaz Sadiq asks CADD minister to suspend secretary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday asked Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to suspend secretary of the ministry for three

days for not giving replies to five questions during Question Hour.

“Answers of five questions had not been given, will you suspend the

secretary or I should write to the Prime Minister of his suspension for three

days” he said.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured the Speaker that administrative action would

be taken against the secretary and he would be suspended.