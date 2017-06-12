ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and
Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan
have condoled the sad demise of father in law of Resident Editor,
Nawa-e-Waqt, Javed Siddique.
In their separate condolence messages to Javed Siddique the
speaker and deputy speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the
passing away of his father in law.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in
eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the
loss with equanimity.
Ayaz, Murtaza condoles death of father in law of Javed Siddique
ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and