Ayaz, Murtaza condoles death of father in law of Javed Siddique

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan

have condoled the sad demise of father in law of Resident Editor,

Nawa-e-Waqt, Javed Siddique.

In their separate condolence messages to Javed Siddique the

speaker and deputy speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the

passing away of his father in law.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the

loss with equanimity.