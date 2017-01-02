Ayaz, Murtaza condole with Sajid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday condoled the

death of mother and brother of Member National Assembly, Sajid

Ahmed.

In their separate condolence messages to Sajid Ahmed, the

Speaker and Deputy the Speaker said that they were shocked to learn

the sad news of passing away of his mother and brother.

They expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad

demises and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in

eternal peace and grant courage to him and other members of the

bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.