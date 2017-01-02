Ayaz, Murtaza condole with Sajid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday condoled the
death of mother and brother of Member National Assembly, Sajid
Ahmed.
In their separate condolence messages to Sajid Ahmed, the
Speaker and Deputy the Speaker said that they were shocked to learn
the sad news of passing away of his mother and brother.
They expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad
demises and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in
eternal peace and grant courage to him and other members of the
bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.
