Ayaz, Murtaza condole death of journalist’s mother

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday condoled the death of mother of Naveed Azhar Senior Reporter and Producer of

Pakistan Television (PTV).

In their separate condolence messages to Naveed Azhar, Speaker

and Deputy Speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away

of his mother.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the

loss with equanimity.