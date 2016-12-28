Ayaz, Murtaza condole death of journalist’s mother

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday condoled the death of mother of Naveed Azhar Senior Reporter and Producer of
Pakistan Television (PTV).
In their separate condolence messages to Naveed Azhar, Speaker
and Deputy Speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away
of his mother.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in
eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the
loss with equanimity.