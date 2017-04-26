ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Speaker and Murtaza Javed
Abbasi Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Wednesday strongly condemned the landmine blast at Parachinar Area of Kurram Agency.
In their separate statements, the speaker and deputy speaker
termed it barbaric and shameful act of terrorism and expressed their
heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, a
press release Wednesday said.
They said the elements involved in such heinous
activities were the enemies of the country and humanity and wanted
to disrupt the peace in the country.
They said such gruesome and cowardice acts cannot deter
the firm resolve of the nation and government against terrorism.
They were confident that the culprits involved in such
activities will not be spared and will be brought to justice.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in
eternal peace and for early recovery of injured.
They also sympathized with bereaved families.
Ayaz, Murtaza condemn Kurram Agency landmine blast
