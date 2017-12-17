Ayaz, Abbasi condemn attack at Church in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sunday condemned the suicidal attack on Church at Zarghun Road Quetta and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker termed it barbaric and shameful act of terrorism.

They said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the country.

They said that our sympathy with bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of injured.