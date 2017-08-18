AWT Investment for welfare of ex-servicemen launched

RAWALPINDI Aug 18 (APP): Army Welfare Trust (AWT) has launched asset

management company called AWT Investment Company through acquisition and partnership with Pak Brunei Investment Company for welfare of ex-servicemen.

The AWT Investments Ltd manages seven mutual funds with five

conventional funds and two Islamic Shariah Complaint funds, spokeman of AWT said here on Friday.

The fixed Income and Money Market Funds of AWT Investment Management

Ltd are one the best performing funds in Pakistan today in this fiscal year.

The Fixed Income Fund, Islamic Income Fund and Money Market Fund are in

the top performing funds in their respective categories. The AWT Investments will continue to perform with focus on quality of service and resolve to provide superior returns to investors in Pakistan.

The AWT with its four years of history has a strong

presence in the financial services field with the brand of Askari companies including: Askari Bank, Askari General Insurance and Askari Securities.

“Today is the official launch of the new Asset Management Company of AWT

called AWT Investments Ltd,” the spokeman said.

The AWT Investment is launching a wide range retail network through

branch network across Pakistan. This branch network will cater to both Armed Forces individuals and general public at large.

The AWT Investments have unveiled their new products of Investment

Savings Plans: Shuhada Savings Plan, Retirement Savings Plan, Children Education Savings Plan, Home Purchase Savings, Marriage Savings Plan, Income Tax Savings Plan, Hajj Savings Plan and Cash Management Plan for corporations and institutions.

The company also provides investment advisory services to the

institutional market and plans on launching Real Estate Funds and Private Equity business in the future.