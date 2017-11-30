Awasis Leghari directs for establishing hot line to monitor load-shedding schedule in high losses areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has directed the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to clear all backlog of pending new electricity connections within one month so that a new procedure for new connections can be adopted.

The Federal Minister directed this while chairing a review meeting with all CEOs of the DISCOs and officials of PEPCO, PITC and Power Division here Thursday, said a press release.

The Federal Minister took strong exception to around 40,0000 pending new connection applications in all DISCOs and directed that immediate measure be made to provide energy meters to the consumers.

He said that special meetings of the BODs may be called by the DISCOs in order to expedite procurement of material essential for new connections as per the existing procedure.

The Federal Minister also directed that in high losses areas the load shedding shall be carried as per fixed schedule proportionate to the percentage of losses. He directed to established a hotline to monitor the schedule of load shedding for the high losses areas.

Awais Leghari said he will himself monitor the schedule of load-shedding in the high losses areas while the PITC will generate reports inn this regard.

The Federal Minister said that with great effort the government has been able to bridge the demand supply gap and we have now enough power generation available to meet the demand.

He said that all efforts be made to curtail the losses so that maximum number of consumers can be provided uninterrupted electricity supply.