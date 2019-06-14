ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):The Pakistan premiere of the award-winning feature documentary “Indus Blues” was held on Friday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

This was presented by Foundation of Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) in association with Bipolar Films, this film is being screened for the first time in Islamabad.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was a need to introduce a national music policy and he would work on it.