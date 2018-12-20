Awan-e-Sadr to be opened for public on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Aiwan-e-Sadr’s doors will remain open for public on Saturday (Dec 22) from 9.00 am to to 4.00 pm.

According to President Office spokesman, entry to the Awan-e-Sadr would be free of charge and no ticket would be required for it. The visit to the Aiwan-e-Sadr would be a guided tour.

The amount will be deposited in the Dam Fund of the chief justice and prime minister.

The media persons holding media cards and CNIC will be allowed to bring camera and other equipment. The general public will also be required to bring their original Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) for entry.