Avoid spending money on litigation against BCCI: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Former captain Javed Miandad has
proposed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to bother about playing
bilateral series with traditional rivals India and instead focus on
improving domestic cricket.
“I believe we can raise standard of our game by investing on
domestic cricket and not by playing against India. We’ve broken the
jinx by defeating them in ICC Champions Trophy and I’m sure we’ll
continue repeating that in future provided we pay attention on the
domestic cricket,” he told APP.
“This is where you can produce quality players. Other cricket
playing nations are focusing on that and we should not remain behind
on that front,” the erstwhile skipper added.
He urged PCB to invest in domestic cricket and avoid
litigation against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for
not fulfilling Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to play series with
Pakistan during 2015-2023.
The PCB had said that it would file a case against BCCI in the
International Cricket Council (ICC) dispute resolution committee for
non-fulfillment of the MoU. The PCB has also hired a British law
firm to represent it in the case and file the compensation claim
with the committee.
He said the newly-elected PCB chairman Najam Sethi should
appoint former or first-class cricketers as presidents of regions,
associations and zones in order to improve the game in the country.
“He must also improve his advisory board and call for
cricketers like Majid Khan who can provide helping hand in improving
domestic cricket,” he said.
Miandad credited Sehti for holding two successful sessions of
Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying it had helped in bringing
talented youngsters to fore.
Meanwhile, former cricketer Iqbal Qasim felicitated Najam
Sehti for being elected as the new PCB Chairman.
“He (Sethi) has been associated directly or indirectly with
the board for quite a long time. He is a seasoned man and hopefully
he’ll run board’s affairs in a befitting manner,” he maintained.
He also commended Sethi for successfully conducting PSL’s
first two editions adding that the League had helped Pakistan
cricket in many ways.
“Sethi knows about all PCB issues and it would be easy for him
to tackle them.”
Avoid spending money on litigation against BCCI: Miandad
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Former captain Javed Miandad has