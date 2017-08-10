Avoid spending money on litigation against BCCI: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Former captain Javed Miandad has

proposed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to bother about playing

bilateral series with traditional rivals India and instead focus on

improving domestic cricket.

“I believe we can raise standard of our game by investing on

domestic cricket and not by playing against India. We’ve broken the

jinx by defeating them in ICC Champions Trophy and I’m sure we’ll

continue repeating that in future provided we pay attention on the

domestic cricket,” he told APP.

“This is where you can produce quality players. Other cricket

playing nations are focusing on that and we should not remain behind

on that front,” the erstwhile skipper added.

He urged PCB to invest in domestic cricket and avoid

litigation against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for

not fulfilling Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to play series with

Pakistan during 2015-2023.

The PCB had said that it would file a case against BCCI in the

International Cricket Council (ICC) dispute resolution committee for

non-fulfillment of the MoU. The PCB has also hired a British law

firm to represent it in the case and file the compensation claim

with the committee.

He said the newly-elected PCB chairman Najam Sethi should

appoint former or first-class cricketers as presidents of regions,

associations and zones in order to improve the game in the country.

“He must also improve his advisory board and call for

cricketers like Majid Khan who can provide helping hand in improving

domestic cricket,” he said.

Miandad credited Sehti for holding two successful sessions of

Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying it had helped in bringing

talented youngsters to fore.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Iqbal Qasim felicitated Najam

Sehti for being elected as the new PCB Chairman.

“He (Sethi) has been associated directly or indirectly with

the board for quite a long time. He is a seasoned man and hopefully

he’ll run board’s affairs in a befitting manner,” he maintained.

He also commended Sethi for successfully conducting PSL’s

first two editions adding that the League had helped Pakistan

cricket in many ways.

“Sethi knows about all PCB issues and it would be easy for him

to tackle them.”