AVM Shahid Alvi elected sr. VP PSF

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi on
Wednesday was unanimously elected as Senior Vice President of
Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).
Shahid was elected as Senior VP PSF in the 44th Annual General
Council Meeting (AGM) of PSF held here at Air Headquarters.
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air
Force (PAF), who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation
presided over the meeting.
Squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan,
representatives from provincial squash associations and affiliated
members were also present on the occasion. During the meeting,
performance of the Federation and facts pertaining to the game of
squash were also discussed.
Addressing the general council members, Air Chief thanked them
for their participation and offered whole hearted support of PAF as
well as PSF for the promotion of squash. While showing his
satisfaction over revival of international squash in Pakistan, he
urged the provincial squash associations to make concerted efforts
to expand the game of squash.
He urged the players to focus on the game and further improve
their physical and mental strength. Besides assuring financial and
administrative support by PAF, he urged the member associations to
generate further resources to meet the challenging task in a
befitting manner.
He directed them to promote squash at grass-roots level
through district and provincial leagues and also introduce the game
at school, college level to explore new talent.
The President PSF said that PSF would continue to sponsor men
and women players in international team events for which their
selection would be done through transparent trials and performance.
Moreover, in PSA events performance based sponsorship would also be
given.
The performance evaluation of provincial association for the
year 2016 was also carried out by the general council. The KP Squash
Association was awarded with Pride of Performance Award whereas
Punjab Squash Association stood runners up. President PSF presented
trophies to the Representatives of provincial associations.