AVM Shahid Alvi elected sr. VP PSF

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi on

Wednesday was unanimously elected as Senior Vice President of

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).

Shahid was elected as Senior VP PSF in the 44th Annual General

Council Meeting (AGM) of PSF held here at Air Headquarters.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air

Force (PAF), who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation

presided over the meeting.

Squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan,

representatives from provincial squash associations and affiliated

members were also present on the occasion. During the meeting,

performance of the Federation and facts pertaining to the game of

squash were also discussed.

Addressing the general council members, Air Chief thanked them

for their participation and offered whole hearted support of PAF as

well as PSF for the promotion of squash. While showing his

satisfaction over revival of international squash in Pakistan, he

urged the provincial squash associations to make concerted efforts

to expand the game of squash.

He urged the players to focus on the game and further improve

their physical and mental strength. Besides assuring financial and

administrative support by PAF, he urged the member associations to

generate further resources to meet the challenging task in a

befitting manner.

He directed them to promote squash at grass-roots level

through district and provincial leagues and also introduce the game

at school, college level to explore new talent.

The President PSF said that PSF would continue to sponsor men

and women players in international team events for which their

selection would be done through transparent trials and performance.

Moreover, in PSA events performance based sponsorship would also be

given.

The performance evaluation of provincial association for the

year 2016 was also carried out by the general council. The KP Squash

Association was awarded with Pride of Performance Award whereas

Punjab Squash Association stood runners up. President PSF presented

trophies to the Representatives of provincial associations.