Avenfield decision exposes Sharifs differences: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 7 (APP)::Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that differences between
Sharif brothers have been exposed after announcement of the Avenfield
reference case verdict by the accountability court.
Addressing to a press conference at Gulshan Market here, he
said that it was being hoped that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would
announce the date of his return to the country, but he did not do
so during his press conference.
Qureshi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would
not get any vote of sympathy. He said that other political parties
were copying PTI’s manifesto and trend of public gatherings.